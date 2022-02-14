1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The road and sidewalk that tops Lake Hefner Dam on the northwest side of Oklahoma City will be closed at least through March 31 or even later if bad weather slows progress of repairs.

The road, bike lane, and sidewalk are popular with those wishing to fish off of the dam as well as cyclist, walkers, and runners.

The City of Oklahoma City has announced that the road will be closed “to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic, including cars, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, and other non-motorized vehicles, beginning Monday, February 14 so contractors can repair cracks and repave parts of the road. The closure also extends to use of the sidewalk.”

Only trucks belonging to contractors and Oklahoma City Utilities and Public Works departments will be allowed beyond the construction barriers that will be placed at the road entrance at Britton Road on the west side of the dam and near the northeast parking lot on the east side of the lake.

Accommodations on other parts of the lake will be accessible per usual rules and guidelines.

The City directs anyone who wants more information about the closure to contact Brent Ward with the Oklahoma City Utilities Department at (405) 297-2422.

Lake Hefner was in the country on the outskirts of Oklahoma City when it was built in the 1940s as the second water reservoir added to the system, along with Lake Overholser. Now that the city has grown far beyond Lake Hefner, the road and paths around the lake have become popular gathering and exercise spots.

It is named after Robert A. Hefner, who served as mayor of Oklahoma City from 1939 to 1947. It was originally named the “Bluff Creek Reservoir.”

Last Updated February 14, 2022, 1:53 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor