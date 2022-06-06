1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Police are still trying to determine the identity of the person or persons who shot to death a man in the northeastern part of Oklahoma City.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) were sent to a home near the intersection of East Hefner Road and North Kelley Avenue at 11340 Paradise In Drive a little after 7:00 p.m. Sunday in response to reports of a shooting.

By the time they arrived, they found 39-year-old Han Sang dead from apparent gunshot wounds. It appeared to officers that Sang was outside the residence when he was shot.

Police have not been able to determine who shot Sang and no arrests have been made.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated June 6, 2022, 12:13 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor