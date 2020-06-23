1 minute read

Oklahoma City Public Schools now has a new positive COVID-19 test among its staff – this time a coach at Frederick A. Douglass High School at N.E. 8th Street and Martin Luther King Ave in Oklahoma City.

The district sent a statement to the media mid-morning Tuesday about the new development.

“Per CDC guidelines and in an abundance of caution, we have closed the Douglass summer athletics program for fourteen (14) days and are recommending that all football coaches and athletes self-quarantine. Further, the athletic facility will be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.”

The statement read that the district is now working closely with public health officials to respond to the situation.

“While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with our families, staff and community so you can make well-informed decisions,” the statement read.

This comes just when the district is in Phase One of the Summer Stride program where only small groups of athletes will be lifting weights. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin soon on June 29.

The district has not yet given any indication if those plans will be changed.

OKCPS officials encourage parents to call the Oklahoma City/County Health Department. For questions related to COVID-19, you can call the OCCHD hotline at (405) 425-4459. Please call 2-1-1 for other assistance.

Not the first

A School Nutrition Services employee from John Marshall Enterprise Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 June 2 and was isolated immediately. The employee was not directly involved in meal preparation or distribution Measures were taken then to insure the safety of other workers, students and parents.

