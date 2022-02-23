3 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahoma City Public Schools plan another virtual learning day Thursday, February 24, because of sleet, ice, and brutal temperatures in central Oklahoma this week.

Students are instructed to log in to Canvas and follow previous instructions on how to access their virtual learning asynchronously.

All activities have been cancelled for the day as well as all meal services. That means that curbside meal service will also not be available.

District officials are monitoring the weather and will make decisions about classes on Friday “as soon as possible” a news release said.

District instructions

The following are instructions given by the district for students and their families:

ELEMENTARY families are encouraged to log-in for a short meeting with your child’s teacher sometime between 8:20 – 9:00am to discuss the day’s expectations and so the teacher can answer any questions you may have. Of course, you can always email your teacher as well.

MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL families will also have opportunities to check in with your child’s teachers. All assignments will be uploaded to your class Canvas page and Office Hours will be held at specific times during the day. See the chart below for when your teacher is available. Of course, you can always email your teacher as well.

Office Hours Time to meet with your teachers by content area to ask questions or get one-on-one help. This is done by logging into your teacher’s Office Hours via Google Meet.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

9:55-10:40 am Office Hours – Math 10:40-11:25 am Office Hours – Social Studies 12:40-1:25 pm Office Hours – English Language Arts (ELA) 1:25-2:20 pm Office Hours – Science 2:20-3:05 pm Office Hours – Electives

HIGH SCHOOL

8:10-9:10 am Office Hours – Math 9:10-10:10 am Office Hours – Social Studies 10:10-11:10 am Office Hours – English Language Arts (ELA) 11:40-12:40 pm Office Hours – Science 12:40-1:40 pm Office Hours – Electives

ALL FAMILIES:

Attendance is important.

If your student is having device or connectivity issues, please call the OKCPS Help Desk at 405-587-HELP (4357) Monday through Friday from 7:30am – 4:30pm to receive assistance.

All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed.

Curbside meal service will not be available.

Activities and athletics are canceled.

OKCPS COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Families also should watch closely for any additional information that may come from your child’s teacher or your school’s principal.

Last Updated February 23, 2022, 3:38 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor