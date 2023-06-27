OKC woman dies from wounds suffered in March shooting

-- Homicide #39 for the City of OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 60-year-old Oklahoma City woman has lost her battle to survive a shooting in March. The suspect is under arrest and currently in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC).

Teresa Doreen Tigray, 60, died about a week ago from gunshot wounds she received during an argument in a Southside residence on March 26th.

Police were called to 1044 SW 26th on March 26 on a shooting call and found Zigray and Jeremy Ellis, 49, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Ellis’s wounds were non-life-threatening but Zigray’s were far more severe.

Terry Lane booking photo from the Oklahoma County Detention Center

Police believe the suspect, Terry Lane, was in a home at 1044 SW 26th and shot both Zigray and Ellis during an argument between the three. He was arrested shortly after the incident and booked into the OCDC on multiple complaints related to the shooting.

Since Zigray’s death, a murder complaint has been added against Lane.

*Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been fully tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.*