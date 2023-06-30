OKC Starbucks workers win concessions over pride decorations

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKC Starbucks [SBUX] workers earned some wins from the corporation over pride decorations after a successful strike campaign by workers.

Locally, OKC stores, along with other stores in the “Area 120” region, won the ability to decorate their stores for pride. Nationally, clarification over pride decorations was made by [SBUX].

So far at this late date in Pride month, 36th and May has been able to put up a small flag in their walk-up window, while workers at 63rd and Grand were given a small frame to decorate and the community board barely visible by customers.

This contrasts with last year, where 63rd and Grand had a big pride flag up behind the bar on the wall, and colorful decorations throughout their cafe.

The strike was on June 25th, last Sunday, and lasted all morning. Other organizations came out to show support, such as the Apple store union known as Penn Square Labor, Oklahoma City DSA, and Red Dirt Collective. A little over 30 people showed up. Read more about that here:

On Friday, OKC Starbucks Workers United released a statement in response to their recent victories from [SBUX].

“[SBUX] workers will conclude the nationwide Strike With Pride over the weekend. This was the biggest [SBUX] strike in history, and the biggest strike in U.S. history about queer and trans rights”, said Collin Pollitt in a press release.

“In total 150+ stores and 3,500+ workers will have gone on an unfair labor practice strike to protest Starbucks’ treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers, and the company’s illegal union-busting campaign. Dozens of stores were shut down and had their operations disrupted by the strikes,” according to Pollitt.

There were a few concessions won by the workers:

Forced [SBUX] to issue clearer guidelines on pride decorations.

A walk back of the pride decorations policy by the Regional Manager of [SBUX] Area 120.

Area 120 is the region that includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. This policy change has allowed pride flags in over 100 affected stores in the region. [SBUX] still refuses to bargain over these changes.

Repercussions

There have been more repercussions over [SBUX] denial of pride decorations than a strike. Just recently, the Oklahoma City Pride Parade denied [SBUX] from participating in the parade.

“As the president of Oklahoma City Pride Alliance recently renamed Oklahoma Pride Alliance, I along with our organization are proud to stand with OKC [SBUX] Workers United. In solidarity, we asked [SBUX] to not participate in our parade this year”, Kylan Durant said in a prepared statement.

On why he supports the workers, he stated, “We actively and purposefully uphold trans and queer voices. Pride is for the people and by the people and cannot be co-opted by companies and organizations that refuse to acknowledge harm. We hope the requests and voices of queer and trans workers are recognized and upheld soon by the company.”

Part of the crew from the NW 36th and May Starbucks crew joined the 2023 Pride Parade but the Starbucks Corporation was asked by parade organizer the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance not to participate because of policies toward trans workers. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Other unionized workers in OKC made their voices heard on the matter.

Niko Melton, union member and barista at 36th and May, said, “This has been my first year as a queer employee at [SBUX] that we haven’t been able to put the same level of effort into Pride decor as in previous years. The lack of proper communication and refusal to bargain was just unacceptable to us, so we decided to take matters into our own hands. It means a lot that the OKC Pride Alliance stood in solidarity with us this Pride Month, and I’m extremely proud of everyone who came together to strike over [SBUX]’s performative allyship with us.”

Another worker and union member at the 63rd and Grand store offered her perspective.

“We are very grateful for the support and solidarity of the Oklahoma Pride Alliance,” Alisha Humphrey said. “This means so much to us and so many workers fighting back against egregious union busting of [SBUX]. Labor rights are queer and trans rights.”

Unfinished business

Neha Cremin, worker and union organizer at 36th and May, said in a statement, “The [SBUX] on 36th and May went on strike this past Sunday to bring attention to how [SBUX] has tried to ban pride decorations, changed the trans healthcare plan, and withheld benefits from unionized stores. As my coworkers and I organized this strike, we’ve been moved by the overwhelming support from our community.”

She continued, “The solidarity from the Oklahoma Pride Alliance is so powerful. Refusing to let a corporation use a Pride parade to pinkwash over their mistreatment of queer and trans workers demonstrates the commitment to Oklahoma Pride Alliance has to supporting working class 2SLGBTQ+ people in Oklahoma.”

One element of the large downtown OKC Pride Parade of 2023 organized by the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

[SBUX] still has a long way to go according to some employees. They still refuse to budge on their trans healthcare benefits for workers.

Melton and Cremin wrote an open letter to [SBUX] requesting they support all their trans workers.

The open letter states,

We ask that [SBUX] use direct language that clarifies both union and non-union partners will have access to the new travel reimbursement benefit that would allow transgender partners to travel out of state for gender-affirming healthcare services. We also ask that [SBUX] provide clarification on whether it will ensure that its trans partners still have access to their providers and still have access to gender-affirming care at no cost to them through its supplemental policy.

[SBUX] has over 75 complaints against them and over 200 charges with the National Labor Relations Board. These charges have resulted in decisions on 1,300 violations.