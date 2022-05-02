3 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — On Monday the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, commonly known as the Jail Trust, once again came together and left with very little to show for their monthly meeting.

Only five members of the Trust were present for the meeting, meaning that all votes would need to be unanimous for any affirmative action to be taken by the group. Fortunately for the business of the Trust, there were no controversial items requiring a vote on the day’s agenda.

In fact, there was very little business at all on the day’s agenda, perhaps surprising as this body only meets once a month, making these meetings the only opportunity for any transparent action to be taken regarding the Jail.

On Monday, as has been the case in recent months, the Trust made only one affirmative action, which was to ratify a contract with an outside vendor to update the policies and procedures of the Jail.

The Trust also heard the monthly report of Jail CEO Greg Williams.

Marty Peercy reports Local government

CEO Report

Jail Trust CEO Greg Williams gave a monthly report on Jail operations to the Trust.

Williams claimed that there are currently no active COVID cases among the staff or detainees of the jail. CDC approved protocols remain in place, including isolating new arrivals from the general population for several days to maintain a COVID-free environment among the population.

As of Monday afternoon, the current Jail population was 1,615.

Williams told the Trust that the intake process and intake area are being overhauled. The new process will include upfront mental and physical health screenings.

Williams also showed the Trust a photograph of the Jail’s new state-of-the-art body scanner. The instrument is so sensitive that it is allegedly capable of detecting contraband hidden internally.

Inexplicably, staff members are not required to pass through the scanner unless under investigation. At some points in the past, jail employees have represented one of several streams of contraband into the jail.

Recruitment remains a major focus for the CEO. April saw 17 new recruits, and a cadet class began on Monday morning. The Jail currently employs 334 people.

Williams also touted the newly updated master control system. When the previous sheriff handed over management of the Jail to the Trust, this was the most vulnerable system within the building, according to Williams.

The control system acts as the central nervous system of the Jail facility. It controls locks, sliding doors, the intercom, and the elevators. Having it fully renovated and updated has the Jail administration feeling more confident in the safety of staff and detainees.

Policies and Procedures

The five Trustees attending Monday’s meeting voted unanimously to contract with Lexipol, LLC, a company that specializes in public safety policy. Lexipol will create a new and updated set of policies and procedures for the Detention Center and its staff.

The service is a subscription, and the County has received a discount on the service. The total amount for the contract is $57,900.

Trust CAB

Monday’s agenda featured an item for a report on the Trust’s newly-empaneled Citizens Advisory Board.

Nobody from the CAB was present, and so no report was given.

Trust Vacancy

As Free Press reported earlier on Monday, Trustee Joe Albaugh sent a letter of resignation to the Trust and the County Commissioners on April 14. His departure represents a significant loss of experience represented on the Trust.

At Monday’s meeting of the County Commissioners, the Board voted to seek recommendations for the vacant at-large seat.

At Monday’s Jail Trust meeting, there was no mention of Albaugh or the vacant seat from any of the Trustees.

The Trust will meet again on June 6 at 1:00 p.m.

Last Updated May 2, 2022, 2:59 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor