OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The 4th of July weekend was marred by four homicides in the City of Oklahoma City, all from gun violence. They bring the city’s homicide count to 39 so far this year.

Homicide 36

Oklahoma City Police (OKCPD) were called to a parking lot filled with people around 1:35 a.m. early on the morning of Saturday, July 2 at 1148 N.E. 36th St. to check on reports of shots fired.

They discovered Hishaw Charcarzae, a 23-year-old female, and Cha’Rayia Johnson, 20-year-old female, had both been shot.

EMSA transported Johnson to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Hishaw was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and was found to have a “non-life-threatening injury.”

The investigation “is in the early stages” according to police. No arrests have been made.

Homicide 37

OKCPD responded to a call to “check welfare” on a person at 3216 N.E. 14th Place around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

When they arrived, they found 88-year-old female Velma Walker dead from apparent gunshot wounds on the front porch of the residence.

Nothing else is known as of this report as police investigate.

Homicide 38

Sunday night, July 3, OKCPD were called to 4212 N. Lottie to check on a reported shooting.

“Police arrived and learned that an altercation had taken place at the residence between the victim and two unknown persons, resulting in the victim being shot,” according to a police press release.

Jaylen Colbert, 17-year-old male, had been taken to a local fire station by private vehicle and then was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is underway with no arrests made as of publication.

Homicide 39

Officers with OKCPD stopped a car that was “driving erratically” on Saturday, July 3. The stop ended in the On Cue at N.W. 36th and May.

From conversation, police believe that the driver, 41-year-old male Shawn Tackitt, “had apparently been involved in a shooting and indicated the victim was dropped off at a local hospital.”

Officers eventually found the victim at the hospital. 42-year-old female Erin Fowler had already died.

Tackitt was then arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have information

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

If you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated July 6, 2022, 8:39 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor