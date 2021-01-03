1 minute read

Homicide is thought to be the cause of the latest death in the Oklahoma County Jail that occurred Saturday evening.

Jail administration reports that during a routine bed check about 7:10 p.m., jail staff “observed a detainee within his cell with what appeared to be a weapon in his hand.”

Another detainee sharing the cell was observed on the floor of the cell “partially under a mattress,” and blood was observed in the cell according to Mac Mullings with the jail.

Staff were not able to de-escalate and persuade the armed detainee to disarm and comply with an arrest.

An “inflammatory agent” was used to allow staff to disarm the detainee and he was removed from the cell according to Mullings press statement.

The victim received medical attention by jail medical staff “but was not breathing and no heartbeat was detected,” said the statement.

The cell is being secured as a crime scene. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been notified and was on the way to investigate around 10:20 p.m.

Names of the detainees were not being released Saturday night in the early stages of the investigation.

Free Press will update this story as we gain new information in coming days.

Recent deaths

This death comes on the heels of a death on Christmas Eve and a few days earlier on December 20.

On Christmas Even a detainee died on arrival at St. Anthony Hospital after he started experiencing chest pains at the jail.

December 20 a detainee was discovered “unresponsive” in his cell and declared dead by EMS personnel at the jail.

Both of those deaths are under investigation as is the one that happened Saturday.