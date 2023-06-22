Clear City of OKC warrants for tickets at a reduced cost

Published: June 22, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:00 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Do you have warrants out on you because you have not paid past tickets? Right now you have the opportunity to clear those warrants at a reduced cost to keep from loosing your license or job.

If you have a warrant for an unpaid ticket for a Class A offense dated on or before June 30, 2021 you are eligible to participate in a program that reduces the penalty to a cost similar to a ticket paid on time.

And, Presiding Judge Philippa James told Free Press in 2019 (when the program first started) that those who want to take advantage of this program will NOT be arrested if they come to the Municipal Courthouse to clear their warrants. That promise still stands.

“I promise they will not get arrested if they walk in our building voluntarily,” Judge James said. “As soon as you walk in that building, your case is going to get resolved.”

Example

Municipal Court staff gave this example to show what the program can do:

For example, an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613 to resolve — $420 for fines, costs and fees, plus $193 for a failure to appear charge. But it can be resolved for $155 during the penalty reduction program.

Financial difficulties?

The Oklahoma City Municipal Courts have a long-standing policy of trying to help people with financial difficulties to stay out of incarceration or from losing their ability to make a living.

In Oklahoma City Municipal Court, people with financial difficulties can request a hearing in front of a judge to determine their ability to pay. Judges have the discretion to waive or reduce fines, costs and fees for people who can’t afford them.

Details

The courts have given these details about how to connect with the program or how to deal with any City of Oklahoma City municipal charges:

Call (405) 297-3898 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays) or visit the Municipal Court Customer Service Window, 701 Couch Drive, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays to pay the ticket or request a hearing about financial difficulties. You can also visit okc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.