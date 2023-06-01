Argument leads to shooting death on west side of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead from gunshot wounds after an argument with an acquaintance in a motel on the city’s near west side near I-40 and N. Meridian.

Around 1:30 AM officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) were sent to a motel in the 4600 block of SW 3rd Street on a shooting call.

When they arrived they found one shooting victim outside the hotel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, Steven Curnett, surrendered to police at the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

After detectives interviewed Curnett he was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of 2nd degree murder. Curnett is being held without bond.

Police now believe that Current “became involved in an argument when Mr. Curnett shot and killed the victim.”

Free Press will continue to give updates to this story as we obtain reliable information.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

*Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.*