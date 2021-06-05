2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Jefferey (Jeff) Lowe, one of the stars of the hit series “Tiger King,” was arrested for DUI in Oklahoma City in the dark early morning hours Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Jeff (56) and his wife, Lauren (30) were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail at the same time after an Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officer says that he observed both driving the same vehicle, each appearing to be under the influence of alcohol.

The arrest report narrative by an Oklahoma City Police officer says that he observed Lauren driving a Range Rover with the license tag “TGRK1NG” at “a high rate of speed” leaving a parking lot in the 2500 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

After going up over a curb and coming to a stop, the officer saw Lauren exit the driver’s seat speaking with “slurred speech.”

Lauren Lowe booking photo from 6-5-2021, Oklahoma County Jail records.

The officer wrote that Jefferey Lowe then got out of the front passenger side of the Range Rover, walked around to the driver’s side, got in, and started driving. The officer stopped the vehicle about a block further and reports that he smelled “a strong odor commonly associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverage coming from Jeffery’s breath and person.”

Jeff failed the field sobriety test and then later at the OKCPD Headquarters tested over the legal limit for intoxication while driving a vehicle. The police report states that after giving consent, Jeff tested at 0.18g/210L BrAC the first time and .17 the second time. Oklahoma’s legal limit is .08.

Free Press obtained the arrest report for Jeffery but not the supplemental report for Lauren which is still not available according to OKCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

However, Oklahoma County Jail records show that Lauren Lowe, 30, was booked around the same time as Jeff.

The officer reported that Lauren “had thick slurred speech, was unsteady on her feet and I could smell a strong odor commonly associated with the consumption of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and person.”

