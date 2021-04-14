1 minute read

WARR ACRES, Okla. (Free Press) — A reported shooting in the 7300 block of N. MacArthur near the Northwest Expressway sent Warr Acres Police Department (WAPD) officers scrambling to find suspects Wednesday afternoon.

Major John Gray with WAPD told Free Press around 4:45 Wednesday that it was an ongoing investigation. He confirmed they had a person of interest in custody but at that point in the day they had stopped looking for a second person.

The spokesperson was not willing to say immediately whether it happened inside of one of several small businesses near that address or outside in one of the parking lots.

We were given no confirmation that anyone was injured although some early TV news reports said that one person had been injured.

Oklahoma City Police officers, the OKCPD K-9 unit, and Air One had been called in to help with the search.

We observed officers from both agencies searching the area on foot and in vehicles as Air One continued to circle.

This comes after Warr Acres had two shootings in March alone.

According to news reports on those March shootings, one woman was shot in her car and another was shot later in March near her residence requiring an emergency C-section. Both the baby and the mother survived the attack.

Sustain our journalism by becoming a supporter



Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high quality journalism that positively impacts our community. Click this linkto support our mission.

Last Updated April 14, 2021, 5:36 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor