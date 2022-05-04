1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The Oklahoma County District Attorney could bring new charges for two people already convicted in a 2007 shooting that left an Oklahoma City man paralyzed and now dead.

The victim was Ryan William Stubblefield (DOB: 11/28/1983), shot during a 2007 drug-related robbery. He eventually died in November.

On April 26 the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office completed their report finding that Stubblefield died of complications related to the 2007 shooting. This finding now makes the death a homicide.

It is the 28th homicide in Oklahoma City for 2022.

Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) announced in a press release that the Oklahoma County DA would determine if the two convicted in the shooting will receive new charges in Stubblefield’s death.

The two arrested and previously convicted in the shooting are:

Ricky Page (DOB 10/19/1989) currently incarcerated for the shooting and serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon, and a 20-year sentence for shooting with intent to kill

Desiree Mitts (DOB: 2/1/1988) currently incarcerated and serving two 23-year sentences on the same charges in the shooting in addition to other charges in other unrelated crimes

(L-R) Ricky Page, 2009 – Desiree Mitts, 2008

