1 minute read

Terry Fife describes herself as a citizen, an activist, and a team player whose passion for justice and fairness comes from her Christian Faith, life experiences, and devotion to demonstrating love in action. Terry lives in Oklahoma City.

Dear Senators,

I implore you to take immediate, decisive action to rise above politics and protect the peaceful transfer of power between the Trump and Biden administrations.

As an elder citizen of one of the world’s most stable democracies who has voted in 13 presidential elections, I never thought I’d find myself concerned about the lawful transfer of power.

Yesterday, we prayed for the peaceful transfer of power in our virtual church service.

In 2004, the 9/11 Commission released its final report. Among other findings, it concluded that the delayed transfer of power in the 2000 election significantly increased our country’s vulnerability and made us an easier target for the attacks that took place in 2001.

I ask you these deadly-serious questions:

Is it possible that any other nations might stand to benefit from a compromised transfer of power?

What is your understanding of President Trump’s reasons for refusing to concede and transfer power?

Do you honestly believe it is in the best interest of the country that he is doing this?

I appeal to your obvious love of our country and ask that you stand up and do the right thing. This is happening on your watch.

Terry Fife, Oklahoma City

Sustain our journalism by becoming a supporter



Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high quality journalism that positively impacts our community. Click this linkto support our mission.

Feature photo by Ryan Dlugash, Studio V2, https://www.flickr.com/photos/rblanding . Creative Commons license.