OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — EMSA has been issuing heat alerts since early in June and now is extending a medical heat alert through “at least” Saturday said EMSA officials Thursday afternoon.

Since June 9, EMSA has responded to 80 heat-related calls officials said.

Most days in June so far have had temperatures in the upper 80s all the way to 100 degrees. In addition to high heat, heat indices have also been high on many of those days which make conditions even more dangerous for those who are not prepared for those conditions.

The National Weather Service explains a heat index:

“When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body’s temperature. When the atmospheric moisture content (i.e. relative humidity) is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases.”

With high temperatures forecast for this weekend, EMSA is warning residents to take the following precautions:

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports, and physical activity.

According to their website, EMSA (Emergency Medical Services Authority) is Oklahoma’s largest provider of pre-hospital emergency medical care. Established in 1977, the Authority has provided ambulance service to Oklahoma residents for over 40 years.

