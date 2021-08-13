1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Thursday, the death of a detainee in the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail was the ninth for the facility in 2021.

Gregory Davis, 53 (DOB 5-10-68), who was alone in his cell, was found “unresponsive” by jail staff who were making a mental health check at 9:12 a.m. Thursday, August 12.

Jail staff then called for medical staff who started resuscitation efforts while calling for an ambulance.

Paramedics and firefighters started to administer CPR and continued as they took Davis to the hospital.

Once there a physician pronounced Davis dead at 10:25 a.m.

The death was the second one in the week. Tuesday, a similar situation occurred when a detainee died from an apparent heart attack.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Jail will investigate the circumstances leading up to Davis’ death. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office now has the body and will determine the cause of death.

