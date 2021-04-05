2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Now, the whole idea of a Jail Trust seems to be in question for Oklahoma County Commissioners who will meet Monday morning at 9 a.m.

So far, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority or Jail Trust has had a fraught, short life since its formation by the commissioners in May 2019, and then taking over the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) on July 1, 2020.

Commissioners have an item on their agenda for Monday to consider the “dissolution” of the Jail Trust.

This comes after the most recent drastic situation at the Jail where a detention officer was taken hostage. One detainee, Curtis Montrell Williams, was shot and killed by two Oklahoma City Police officers who were on the team sent in to rescue the hostage.

The regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners has an item listed for the executive session. Item 78 on the packed agenda says:

Action regarding confidential communications between the public body and its attorney

concerning a pending investigation or claim regarding the dissolution of the Oklahoma

County Criminal Justice Authority and where on advice of its attorney, the board has

determined that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process

the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public

interest.

Also on the agenda is to transfer nearly $100,000 from two Sheriff’s funds to the Jail Trust.

Also on the agenda is a request by Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III to allow the a Cops-type program to be filmed in ride-alongs with county deputies out serving warrants. A part of the request reads, “This agreement allows the Good Caper Content Production Company to ride along with Oklahoma County Deputies to produce a Television Show on the apprehension of wanted persons.”

TV shows like Cops have been criticized in the past for giving the impression that all of those persons stopped by law enforcement personnel are criminals or guilty when arrested. Filming while serving warrants for a wide range of reasons has received the harshest criticism in the past. Warrants can be for any reason that the court has to require a person to appear. In some cases deputies have to serve warrants simply because the courts have not been able to contact the individuals being served in other ways.

With many budget items on the agenda and other heavy county business the meeting is shaping up to be a long one.

“One or more” of the commissioners may be attending virtually, so there is no way to anticipate who will be there in person.

Residents may use the following information to sign up to speak.

Citizens participation sign up: [email protected]

Webex: https://oklahomacounty.webex.com/meet/publicmeetings

1-408-418-9388 United States Toll Access code: 963 595 547

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz_5jEcl6kV8f6Y71exwfJA

Watch this space for Marty Peercy’s report on the meeting later in the day, Monday.

