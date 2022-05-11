1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — What were new, experimental measures for summer school last year have become the standard for this year’s summer school in OKCPS.

Using pandemic relief funds last year afforded Oklahoma’s largest urban district the resources to directly address needs following the one and one-half years of remote learning due to COVID-19.

As we reported this time last year, the new model for summer school involves transportation at all grade levels, full-day schedules, plus enrichment and athletic activities as well as academics.

Last year’s new model that is being used and tuned from experience this year has meant much larger participation, said Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniels in the Board meeting Monday night. Where past summer school attendance was around 300 students, last year’s attendance was around 3,500 with the enhancements.

This year, that experience with dramatically enhanced summer school offerings has served as the launch pad for abandoning the old model and solidifying a new one once again using relief funds for the expanded offerings.

For the coming summer school, the district is staffing for 2,000 elementary students, 1,000 middle school students, and 573 high school students.

New schedule

Here are the basics for this year:

Full-day schedule for Kindergarten through 12th grade

One session: June 6 — July 8

Sign up on the district’s website or contact your current teacher

Academics will be in the morning and activities/athletics in the afternoon

Activities will include: STEM, Fine Arts, Athletics, Math, and English Language Arts

PK-8th grade will get more exploration of English Language Arts and Math plus enrichment activities in the afternoon.

High school students will have credit recovery, Fine Arts, and athletics to choose from.

Transportation will be provided for elementary, middle school, and high school students.

Last Updated May 11, 2022, 12:38 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor