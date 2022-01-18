1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The second detainee of the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) or Jail was discovered “unresponsive” by a detention officer and nursing assistant at approximately 8:00 a.m. Monday.

All efforts by staff and then, firefighters were unsuccessful.

“The detainee has been identified as Winfred Lowe D.O.B. 04/18/1964,” a statement from OCDC said later Monday. “He was booked into the jail on March 30, 2021.”

The statement went on to say, “Lowe had been under continuous medical care in the jail’s medical facility during the entirety of his stay. He’d also spent approximately 100 days of his stay in the hospital.”

Booking photo of Winfred Lowe who died some time overnight in the Oklahoma County Jail. (provided)

The staff members who discovered Lowe in his cell were going about their routine medication passing.

The State Medical Examiner’s office will make the final determination as to the cause of death.

Last Updated January 17, 2022, 6:37 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor