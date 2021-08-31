4 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The beginning of the end of the “food desert” status of the traditional east side will begin Wednesday with the opening of a new Homeland at N.E. 36th and Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

But, that distinction is not the only unique aspect of the 30,000 square foot store. The investment is being made by Homeland (HAC, Inc.) which is a local, employee-owned company with its headquarters less than a block away.

Employees have owned the company since it became Homeland in a reorganization decades ago and the values expressed by the company reflect that distinction. No other grocery company has made the investment in the current needs of the east side like Homeland.

The area from Santa Fe on the west to I-35 on the east, and I-44 on the north and the river on the south have been referred to as a food desert since the abrupt closing of the full-service Super Saver on August 5th, 2019 at N.E. 23rd and MLK.

Grand opening

The Grand Opening ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday and “First Sunday” Community Day on September 5th from 1-5 p.m.

The grand opening will include remarks from Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Cathy O’Connor, President of the Alliance for Economic Development for Oklahoma City, private investors, and Marc Jones, CEO, and President of Homeland. The Douglas High School Band, Comm-UNITY line dancers, and Rumble will entertain guests.

The “First Sunday” Community Day will feature local organizations, music, food trucks, kids activities, an appearance by OKC Thunder’s Rumble, live remote with Power 103.5, and fun for the entire family, the company says. Food trucks and music will continue every first Sunday each month.

SNAP matching

The company has announced that they and Hunger Free Oklahoma will collaborate to offer Hunger Free Oklahoma’s Double Up Oklahoma Program which matches SNAP (also known as food stamps) dollar for dollar with DUO Bucks redeemable for fresh fruits and vegetables (up to $20/day).

Anyone receiving SNAP benefits is automatically eligible and no application is required. SNAP participants may simply shop with their SNAP/Oklahoma EBT card to start earning DUO Bucks.

Learn more about the Hunger Free Oklahoma’s Double Up Oklahoma Program at https://hungerfreeok.org/doubleupok/.

Next to Senior Wellness Center

For the first time in many decades, there is new construction at that intersection with not only the new Homeland being built but also the city’s latest Senior Wellness Center being constructed right next door.

Free Press reported the groundbreaking of the new center in May.

To learn more: Eastside Senior Health and Wellness Center will open with strong support

Public art

Outdoor murals will be created by Manifold Creative Concepts.

The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City and The City of Oklahoma City’s Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs and Homeland, announced previously that the firm had been chosen to design three murals covering two exterior walls visible from the corner of NE 36th and Lincoln.

Company spokespersons said that exterior murals will connect the store to the surrounding community, reflect the culture of this Oklahoma City neighborhood and help to reveal our city’s unique character.

A rendering of the front of the new Homeland at NE 36th and Lincoln. (provided)

About the store

The new store will feature a pharmacy, an array of fresh offerings such as organic fruits and vegetables, freshly baked breads, a custom butcher shop, and fresh, ready-to-eat deli foods according to a company press release.

Daily lunch and dinner hot menu with made-to-order salads, grilled wraps tacos, nachos, burritos, quesadillas, and 14″ take and bake pizzas. Party trays are available every day with only the freshest ingredients, along with a bakery offering custom cakes.

Locally-established businesses will be vendors in the store. Not Your Average Joe coffee and Lil’ Leos Barbeque will be included. NYAJ will offer a variety of coffee drinks, and an ever-changing menu of beer and wine-by-the-glass. And, Lil’ Leo’s barbeque and their famous strawberry banana cake will be available.

The store will have indoor seating for 38 near the grab-and-go prepared foods and an outdoor patio that seats 19. With wine and beer by the glass from NYAJ, the patio will serve as a perfect environment for the monthly “First Sunday” food truck and music event.

“The combination of the fresh deli, bakery, wine by the glass and casual seating areas allows us to offer an inviting atmosphere,” says Marc Jones, CEO and President of Homeland. “We want our store to serve as a gathering place for the neighborhood, where shoppers can grab a prepared lunch and enjoy it on the outdoor patio or where we can host community gatherings with food trucks and entertainment. This store combines several new ideas that our customers are looking for and we’re excited to offer them together in one store.”

Last Updated August 31, 2021, 6:32 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor