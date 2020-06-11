2 minute read

Today, the 20th annual deadCenter Film Festival is live and online. Continuing through June 21, the festival exists in a virtual space this year, offering 140 films through its online portal at deadcenterfilm.org.

Like past years, deadCenter can be experienced piecemeal or through a full-access plan. Patrons can enjoy the films a la carte for $10 or get the $100 all-you-can-eat plan with festival passes. Donor level passes are $2,500.

Once a pass is active, viewers can enjoy the festival on their televisions, laptops, phones, tablets or just about any other option. All viewing takes place through Eventive, the online streaming service for festivals and live events. Viewers who are watching on laptops or mobile devices only have to click on the “virtual festival” link on the festival website’s front page to go to Eventive’s player.

Cinema by George Lang, Free Press film critic

At Eventive’s deadCenter page, several categories of films are listed, including narrative feature, documentary feature, LTO (limited time only), shorts, available in Oklahoma City and coming soon. When logged in with an active pass, simply click to unlock a film. After doing so, the film will be available for viewing throughout the festival.

This “unlock” step is important, especially since there are multiple ways to watch deadCenter films. Users of Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire players and Smart TVs can access the programming by downloading the Eventive app. After pairing the app to the user’s account (the device will walk users through the process, which involves visiting Eventive’s website and entering a code), deadCenter attendees can unlock the films they want to see on the website, then click on the films through the app and enjoy the films. Note: there is no way to unlock the films through the app, so have a device handy to complete this task.

Livestream events, such as presentations of ICON awards on Saturday, June 13, will be available both live and recorded following the event.

LTO films will only be available at specific times. This is deadCenter’s way of replicating the festival experience of “showing up” for certain films.

“A few of our feature films are only available for a limited time during the festival,” said features programmer Kevin Ely in a video posted on deadCenter’s main page. “So be sure to check the LTO tag to find out the best times to watch those films.”

For instance, the Billie Holliday documentary Billie will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday. Visit the LTO section and click on individual features for showtimes.

For anyone needing additional assistance or information on how to best enjoy deadCenter this year, the festival will offer Facebook Live events noon-1 p.m. June 12-13 on the festival’s Facebook page.

Visit deadcenterfilm.org.

