The Oklahoma Attorney General has issued a warning about scams regarding the stimulus payments that are being rolled out this week as part of the CARES act.

“The majority of individuals who qualify for the one-time payment don’t have to do anything except wait for the money to be deposited in their bank accounts or checks will come in the mail,” Attorney General Hunter said April 3.

The IRS and other government offices associated with the payment will never call or text you, and there is no way to expedite the payment and no fees to pay to receive it.

“Only get information from trusted sources, ignore text messages or emails claiming to expedite the process and contact my office about any suspicious offers,” said Attorney General Hunter in the alert.

“Regrettably, these scams, and more, are already beginning to surface. Oklahomans who are anxiously awaiting this money must, nevertheless, be on high alert.”

Beware scams

In a message from the Department of Justice released on April 14, 2020 IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu of the Dallas Field Office offers the following information and tips to spot a scam and how citizens can report fraudulent activities:

The IRS will NOT call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do NOT give your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information to anyone—even if someone claims it’s necessary to get your check. It’s a scam.

If you receive a call, do NOT engage with scammers, even if you want to tell them that you know it’s a scam. Just hang up.

If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal identifying information or clicking on links, delete these texts and emails. Do NOT click on any links in those texts or emails.

If you receive a “check” for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires you to verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a scam.

Scams can be reported to the IRS-I field office via email to DallasFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov.

Stimulus payments

The stimulus payments are being distributed via direct deposit during the next 3 weeks, with some deposits already arriving in accounts Tuesday.

The amount of each payment is dependent on reported income. Individuals making $75,000 or less, and married couples making $150,000 or less are eligible for $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each child under 17.

Payments will be deposited to the account the IRS has on file for taxpayers from the most recent tax return, or if a person usually gets Social Security, Social Security Disability, Survivor benefits or Railroad Retirement benefits the check will go into the same account their other payments go to. People who do not regularly file taxes can update their account information with the IRS HERE.

