OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahomans can still participate in the redistricting process by submitting their own map proposals for state congressional districts by this Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Oklahoma Legislature is partnered with a free redistricting mapping application, Dave’s Redistricting App, that allows Oklahoma residents to redraw the state’s five congressional district lines and submit them to the joint House and Senate redistricting committees.

The joint committees have approved certain requirements for the public to submit maps, which must adhere to Oklahoma’s legal guidelines.

The public map submission requirements are:

Must be a statewide plan for five Oklahoma congressional districts.

Must be an Oklahoma resident.

Limit one congressional plan submission per person.

Must conform to the 2021 House and Senate redistricting guidelines.

Plans must be submitted in a compatible electronic format .

Oklahomans can email map submissions to redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov or redistricting@oksenate.gov with the following information:

Name

Organization (if applicable)

Contact information (phone, address, and email)

A statement that summarizes the values/criteria that was prioritized while configuring the map.

A URL link to the map from Dave’s Redistricting App, block assignment file, and any other supporting documents.

The public will be invited to present those map submissions Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Special Session 2021

Oklahoma lawmakers will reconvene in a special session Monday, Nov. 15 to establish a congressional redistricting plan and make any necessary adjustments to the legislative districts passed earlier this year based on the 2020 Census data.

There is no particular deadline for drawing congressional maps.

Beginning in 2022, the State Election Board will conduct elections under the newly enacted district lines. The primary election, set on June 28, 2022, will be the first election to be held using the new boundaries for House, Senate and Congressional districts.

Public Input

Apart from map submissions, the joint redistricting committees encouraged Oklahomans to actively participate in the redistricting process by submitting feedback, contacting state representatives, or attending town hall meetings.

The Joint House and Senate redistricting committees held a series of 30 virtual and in-person town hall meetings since December 2020 to encourage public input during the process. Oklahomans can access the redistricting public input report, which provides a thorough summary of the feedback received during each of the town halls.