Heads up, Oklahoma voters! Some asked to confirm address

-- What to know about the new address confirmation process for some selected voters

OKLAHOMA CITY — Over the next several weeks, some registered voters in Oklahoma will receive an Address Confirmation Notice from the State Election Board. The notices are required by state law to verify whether the recipients still reside at the address listed with their county election board.

Voters who receive a notice have 60 days to respond. Those who do not confirm their address within that timeframe will be marked as “inactive.” Under Oklahoma law, inactive voters must be removed from the voter rolls after the 2028 General Election. However, voters can restore active status by updating their registration or voting in any election before that time.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax (pronounced ZEER-icks) is encouraging prompt responses.

“It takes just a couple of minutes to confirm or update your registration,” Ziriax said. “The easiest way to respond is online through the OK Voter Portal. You can also fill out the card and mail it back to us – postage paid.”

Not every voter will receive an Address Confirmation Notice. According to state law, notices may be sent to voters who meet one or more of the following conditions: a first-class mailing to the voter was returned as undeliverable; there is a possible duplicate registration in Oklahoma or another state; or the voter has not participated in an election or updated their registration through the 2022 and 2024 General Elections.

For more information about the process, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board. Voters with questions about their registration should contact their county election board.