‘Hamilton’ at Civic Center: Fresh voices give Revolution new life

It’s finally back.

The most monumental musical theater phenomenon of the 21st century finally returns to the Civic Center as “Hamilton” storms the boards with all the undeniable charisma, power, lightning-quick wit, and revisionist sheen that’s made it one of the biggest Broadway successes in history.

But even as some songs have become hits, some fantastic productions have made the rounds here before, and the award-smashing, beloved original cast film is streaming on Disney+ right now, you shouldn’t let your familiarity with the show dissuade you from catching this go-around.

The 2023 touring company production, presented by OKC Broadway at the Civic Center now through June 4th, is laser-focused and precision-tightened perfectly to serve as a first time for newcomers, but is loaded with enough performative power and creative characterization to feel fresh to the faithful.

Breakout Cast

Few theatrical casts have ever seen the kind of explosive popularity and skyrocketing fame as the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton,” and it’s their cast recording and filmed performance that won over a majority of audiences around the world.

That kind of immediate icon status is going to make for some big shoes for any new performers stepping into these roles.

But for as unlikely and maybe even unbelievable as it sounds, this touring company cast largely hits all the high marks of that original cast of favorites, and some even outright surpass them.

Deon’te Goodman does an admirable job in the Aaron Burr role made famous (and possibly untouchable) by the show-stealing Leslie Odom Jr., though his approach keeps mostly in line with Odom’s, rarely – if ever – straying from the portrayal fans love and expect.

Marcus Choi in “Hamilton”

Powerhouse Eddie Ortega tears the roof off in the first half as Hercules Mulligan, with a personalized flow and commanding intensity, but (like anyone in his role) he has sadly little to do in the second half when he takes up the part of James Madison.

Broadway and “Hamilton” touring regular, Jared Howelton, however, sets himself apart in his own dual role as LaFayette and Jefferson, elevating the energy of the entire room whenever he shows up, while also uniquely spinning the characters anew.

Whereas original cast breakout Daveed Diggs famously based his portrayal of the preening, conniving Thomas Jefferson on Prince, Howelton takes it a welcome step further in the flamboyance and cockiness with a characterization clearly, unmistakably derived from Prince protégé (and cinematic rival) Morris Day. It’s a bold push, but it works beautifully and provides some of the night’s biggest laughs and cheers.

The top-billed Broadway veteran Marcus Choi brings a wonderfully understated respectability and calmer, softer believability to the George Washington role, very probably surpassing originator Christopher Jackson’s overly stern, sometimes hero-worship-y take.

Standby Leads

And that brings us to surely the night’s biggest surprise:

Both ostensible leads, Alexander Hamilton himself and wife Eliza, were portrayed at the Press Night performance by standby understudies Kameron Richardson and Vanessa Magula.

It’s a huge undertaking for a couple of performers listed on the bill’s undercard, but neither of them “gave away their shot,” so to speak.

Magula’s vocal prowess ruled the night. Hands down. On a stage filled with impressive vocalists, no one else lit up or devastated the room in song quite like Magula and her expertly projected voice, bringing a gravity and a sad humanity that fully outshone originator Phillipa Soo’s more melodramatic touches.

“Hamilton” courtesy of OKC Broadway

I find it difficult to believe or to understand why she’s not the company’s lead for Eliza.

As for the man of the hour (or three hours,) Kameron Richardson raises the same questions of just how or why he can be relegated to understudy status.

It’s no secret that “Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t exactly the best actor or singer (not even to Miranda himself,) so it’s by now understood that practically any other actor stepping into the role is likely to blow away that original portrayal with better chops.

But Richardson’s performance went further than just bringing deeper skills to the character.

The crowd takes their seats at the press preview of Hamilton on May 25, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (B.FIELDCAMP/Okla City Free Press)

When a work such as this is so newly beloved and freshly iconic in fans’ minds, it can be risky to take a lead character and explore a very different nuance than what is expected from diehards, but that’s exactly where Richardson’s performance shines.

Miranda’s characterization of Hamilton is all boyishness, naivety, and misplaced confidence.

Richardson replaced all of that with a driving, palpable desperation. No longer was Alexander’s defining, tragic hubris simply childish overconfidence. In Richardson’s hands, voice, flow, and physical presence, it became a nation-sized chip on his shoulder and a backed-into-every-corner need to come out swinging his intellect.

It’s easy to expect almost anyone to surpass Miranda’s original portrayal, but Richardson’s far surpassed even that expectation.

‘You’ll Be Back’

Personalized portrayals and welcome new takes in the performances aside, though, make no mistake. This is not a “new” production.

It’s the same show, songs, steps, and staging that you know and love, expertly produced and performed with absolute precision.

Vanessa Magula in “Hamilton”

In three hours, not one light appeared incorrect, not one ensemble dancer so much as stumbled, not one line or even one word was blown (and there are a LOT of words in this show.)

The production and staging haven’t been touched since the play’s explosion onto the scene in 2015, but even in the face of imitators, detractors, and overexposure, it hasn’t needed to be. Seeing it all in person, on stage, the way it was intended, is an immediate reminder of just how powerful and revelatory this show was when it premiered nearly a decade ago.

If you’re a “Hamilton” diehard, you likely already have your tickets secured for this run. If you can’t stand “Hamilton” or don’t care for the rapping, the rabid fans, or the rampant revisionist history, then nothing here will change your mind.

If, however, you’ve seen the stage film, heard the album, or even caught another live performance and you’ve been on the fence this time around assuming there’ll be nothing new, consider this your assurance that even the subtle differences and inspired portrayals are enough to make this “Hamilton” worth it.

“Hamilton” presented by OKC Broadway is live on stage at Civic Center Music Hall now through June 4th.

For performance times, tickets, and more information, visit okcciviccenter.com or okcbroadway.com.