OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The first death of an Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC or Jail) detainee happened some time through the night of late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A detention officer serving breakfast to detainees “was alerted to an unresponsive detainee” Austin Bishop (D.O.B. 01/07/1992), at about 6:15 a.m. according to a news release from Mark Opgrande with the OCDC.

Austin Bishop, who died in the Oklahoma County Detention Center some time overnight January 12-13. (booking photo)

The officer and medical staff with the jail performed CPR and then the Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived and took over.

They were not able to revive Bishop. The cause of his death is not known. His body has been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office which will determine the cause of death.

Bishop was booked into the jail on June 6, 2021.

Information from the Jail says, “Bishop was seen on video out of his cell during recreation time from 9:25 p.m. until 10:55 p.m. He was last seen outside his cell at 11:14 Tuesday evening.”

When Free Press asked if there were no site checks that were supposed to have been done between midnight and 6:15 Opgrande said that is one of the aspects that investigators are looking into.

Recently, a detention officer was fired for failing to carry out a required site check when a detainee died by suicide after siting in his cell without a site check all night.

By some counts, in 2021, 13 died in OCDC – the biggest jail in the state. It has a 20-year history of problems.

Last Updated January 13, 2022, 6:05 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor