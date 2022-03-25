2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Four people found themselves in a deadly situation a little after noon on Thursday as fire swept through their southside OKC home.

With the help of Oklahoma City Fire Department (OKCFD) firefighters the two men and two women escaped death although one of the women is now hospitalized in critical condition according to a press release.

Passersby noticed smoke coming from the home and notified 911. When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the front.

A fire destroyed a large part of the interior of this house in the 3500 block of S. Robinson March 24, 2022. Two men and two women survived, although one of the women is in critical condition. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

One of the men was able to exit the home on his own and told firefighters that he was roused from sleep by a smoke alarm. He said that he started to check on the other members of the family on the other side of the home when he was overcome by flames in the kitchen area.

The other man eventually made it out on his own but the two women remained inside.

Firefighters entered the burning home to search for the two. They found one and removed her then went back inside to search for the other when they heard a cry for help.

They, then rescued her from the home.

One of the men and both women were transported to the hospital. At publication, one of the women was listed as being in critical condition.

In addition to the four people, nine cats, one rabbit, one dog, and one hamster survived the fire.

Fire damage was “extensive” according OKCFD Assistant Public Information Officer Captain Scott Douglas. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Investigators came to the scene and have determined that the fire began in the kitchen around the stove and was “accidental.”

No firefighters were injured. Firefighters have rescued seven victims from house fires this year.

Last Updated March 24, 2022, 11:04 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor