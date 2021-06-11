2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The Emergency Medical Service Authority or EMSA issued another Medical Heat Alert Friday that will be in effect through Saturday in the OKC metro after responding to six heat-related calls by 3:00 p.m.

EMSA issues the alerts if crews respond to five or more heat-related calls within a 24-hour period in the metro.

The service reports that since midnight Wednesday, EMSA medics in the metro have responded to 43 heat-related emergency calls.

Heat has reached up into the high 80s and low 90s for the last two days in the metro with high humidity creating heat indices or apparent temperatures in the 100s.

The National Weather Service explains a heat index:

“When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body’s temperature. When the atmospheric moisture content (i.e. relative humidity) is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases.”

With high temperatures matched with high humidity forecast for this weekend, EMSA is warning residents to take the following precautions:

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports, and physical activity.

According to their website, EMSA (Emergency Medical Services Authority) is Oklahoma’s largest provider of pre-hospital emergency medical care. Established in 1977, the Authority has provided ambulance service to Oklahoma residents for over 40 years.

Last Updated June 11, 2021, 4:00 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor