1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The sixth in-custody Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) death of 2022 occurred Monday in the early-morning hours.

Dustin Revas, 26, was discovered “unresponsive” by a detention officer around 2 a.m. Monday while performing site checks according to the press release from Jail spokesperson Mark Opgrande.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause of death once their investigation is complete.

At the time of his death, Rivas had already been in the Jail for almost five days, having been booked on March 23, 2022. Rivas was waiting for his arraignment scheduled weeks later on April 13, 2022.

“The detainee was lying on his bunk and was not responding to the detention officer’s commands. Staff immediately began life-saving

measures. EMSA paramedics and Oklahoma City Fire personnel arrived and continued those efforts, but they were not successful in reviving the detainee,” read the statement.

A detention officer reported talking with Rivas during a routine site check around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Dustin Revas, born Oct. 19, 1995. (booking photo provided by OCDC)

Last Updated March 29, 2022, 11:11 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor