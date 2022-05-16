1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The latest detainee death in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) occurred early Friday morning around 2 a.m. according to a press release.

Jail officials are investigating the death as well as the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Jail officials, Garcia was found “nonresponsive” in his cell by a detention officer doing regular site checks and would not respond to the officer who, then called for medical staff.

Eddie Garcia, 25, died May 12, 2022. (OCDC booking photo)

“The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived quickly and continued lifesaving efforts,” according to officials.

Garcia was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3:00 a.m.

This is the seventh detainee death of 2022.

Jail officials are speculating that the death “could be the result of an accidental overdose.” However, as in all jail deaths, the ME’s Office will make the final determination of the cause of death.

Last Updated May 16, 2022, 7:59 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor