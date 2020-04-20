3 minute read

In its 20th year, the deadCenter Film Festival will feature a schedule twice as long for half the price of a pass and include more movies and panels than ever before.

Originally scheduled for June 11-14, the event will go online and the schedule extended to June 11-21 encompassing two weekends over the 11-day event.

deadCenter 2020 will have to be different than the last 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about the safety of public gatherings.

Engagement through streaming

But, festival organizers say they will use the latest streaming and community engagement technologies to deliver an entire slate of award-winning films, filmmaker panels, celebrity discussions, screenplay readings, and film classes online for 2020.

deadCenter Film is also exploring ways to use pop-up drive-in experiences for pass-holders and sponsors.

“We are so excited to proceed with our 20thannual film festival and celebrate these awesome filmmakers and films,” said Executive Director Lance McDaniel.

“Moving the festival online will allow our pass holders and sponsors to watch more movies and uniquely interact with a wider range of celebrities and industry leaders than ever before.”

Twice the festival, half the price

All-access passes have been reduced by 50% to $100 which will offer full access shorts, panels, classes, and discussions.

Passes will give priority access to feature films and special event screenings.

The public will be treated to some free shorts films again this year as in years past and will have the opportunity to buy individual tickets and downloads to selected shorts programs and features.

For passes and more information, go to www.deadcenterfilm.org.

“Top 20 coolest”

MovieMaker Magazine has listed deadCenter Film Festival as one of the ““Top 20 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” and is the largest film festival in Oklahoma each year.

According to deadCenter Film organizers, more than 35,000 people attended dC screenings in 2019, generating an economic impact of approximately $5 million for Oklahoma City.

140 films

Organizers report that 1,600 films were considered for the 2020 festival making it even more competitive than in years past.

Out of those, 140 films have been selected to screen at the festival. And, 20 are feature-length with 120 more being short films.

Thirty of the films were made in Oklahoma by Oklahoma filmmakers revealing the vibrant filmmaking community in the state.

Returning past award-winners

Christopher Hunt and David Tester, the filmmakers behind Eddie, won Best Oklahoma Short Film at the deadCenter Film Festival in 2015 and 2017.

Several other award winners are returning with new films this year, including Sterlin Harjo (Best Oklahoma Film 2009) with his new documentary Love and Fury; Ryan Staples Scott (Best Oklahoma Film 2015) with his action film Robot Riot; and Jacob Burns (Best Oklahoma Film 2016) with his new thriller Shifter.

New Executive Director

Lance McDaniel has been the energetic Executive Director for deadCenter Film Festival for most of its existence. And during those same years, Alyx Picard Davis has gone from volunteer to super-volunteer to staff and now will take the reigns of the festival after this 2020 festival.

To learn more: Alyx Picard Davis chosen to take helm of deadCenter Film in July

“Lance is just a force. And I love him. And we’re going to miss him so much,” said Davis when we interviewed her in March for our story about the announcement.

The change in format will be one last challenge for McDaniel who has helped the festival not just deal with challenges but leverage them for success over the years.

Lance McDaniel (L) long-term executive director for deadCenter Film Festival and Alyx Picard Davis director of the festival who will move into that position after the 2020 festival. (Photo courtesy of deadCenter Film Festival)

