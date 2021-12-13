1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Leaves have been falling for the last several weeks so the City of Oklahoma City is offering two more free landfill days.

After several successful free landfill days this year, the City is extending its free landfill day program to help residents clear their yards of leaves.

This time, the days will be for bagged leaves only. No other tree debris or bulky waste will be accepted free of charge.

Participating landfills will be open from:

7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 18.

7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 8.

Landfills include:

East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Road (N.E. 36 th Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street).

Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street). Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Avenue.

Oklahoma Landfill – 7600 S.W. 15 th Street.

Street. Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Boulevard.

As has been the case on free landfill days in the past, you must present an original, current Oklahoma City trash bill or a copy of an e-bill as proof.

Each residential household may drop off one load of bagged leaves using a passenger vehicle or truck up to one ton and one trailer up to 16-feet long.

No commercial waste haulers will be allowed.

For more information about the Free Landfill Days, call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 or visit okc.gov/utilities.

Last Updated December 13, 2021, 5:19 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor