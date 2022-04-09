4 minute read

MIDWEST CITY, Okla (Free Press) — Sara Bana now has her name plate at one of the seats on the City Council for Midwest City.

In the February 8 election, Bana handily won the Ward 5 seat with 55.77% of the vote over Christine P. Allen who gained 44.23%.

That same election saw incumbent Mayor Matt Dukes re-elected by a landslide and Megain Bain coming out ahead in a three-way race for the Ward 3 seat.

After the ceremony, Free Press asked Bana how it felt to get sworn in and to sit on the horseshoe for the first time.

“It’s very humbling,” Bana said. “The sense of responsibility is also very overwhelming. So I’ve been praying and I hope that I work diligently and ethically day in and day out for the people who trust me and invested their votes in me.”

Bana wore an assortment of American Flag themed clothes, a common look for her, revealing a strong affinity for her country.

No surprise for locals

Many outside of Midwest City only know the activist’s harsh criticism in public meetings of the Oklahoma County Commissioners and the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority over county jail issues. And so, seeing her serving on the other side of any governmental horseshoe may come as a shock.

But, public officials and former public officials in Midwest City who have worked with Bana in her hometown showed no great surprise, and were very supportive at her swearing in.

The highly-respected former Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes not only came, but was the one who actually swore in Bana.

Former Midwest City Chief of Police Brandon Clabes swears in Sara Bana as the next Ward 5 City Council member. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Clabes was the Chief of the department for 22 years and is now the executive director of the state’s Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, better known as CLEET.

Amid the many well-wishes attendees were giving him Free Press managed a short interview about his connection to Bana during his time as Chief.

“Misunderstood”

“We reached out to her because we knew of her work,” said Clabes. “And, we actually had asked her to serve on my first police community advisory board. We were the second agency in the State of Oklahoma to have one. so we asked her to serve on that board. And she did diligently and did her full term.”

Clabes said that before that he knew her as an activist and advocate.

“I think she’s misunderstood because people don’t understand how to separate those roles,” Clabes told us. “But she’s a person with a great heart. And so that’s what I love about Sarah.”

Clabes said that he and Bana had worked on several initiatives trying to improve community relationships with law enforcement.

“She’s been a great advocate for me at Midwest City,” said Clabes. “So I’ve been blessed my life. So this is an honor for me to do this tonight.”

Mayor Dukes mirrored most of what Clabes said about positive experiences with her on the Police Advisory Committee there.

Former Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty attended because he has so much respect for Bana. She started serving on an ad hoc advisory committee for that department before Citty’s retirement.

Family

Sara Bana was sworn in as the new Ward 5 City Council for Midwest City. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

I talked with Bana’s father and mother, Mohammed and Vida Bana, who imigrated to the United States with her when she was a child. Seeing her sworn in to serve the city that received them was obviously a great moment.

“I’m proud of her,” said Vida Bana.

We asked if they ever thought that she would win a public office like this.

Her father responded immediately, “Yes! She is a hard worker. She cares about humanity. She’s wonderful. She’s a gift of God for me. Thanks to God. Thanks to the Lord at all times.”

“Thankless job”

Mayor Dukes, now entering his third term, said that serving on the City Council is a “thankless job.”

“She’s gonna find out that things can turn rapidly against you,” he continued. “But she brings excitement. And she brings a little bit of experience. So that’ll work to our benefit. It kind of rounds out our council.”

Last Updated April 8, 2022, 11:31 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor