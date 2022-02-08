5 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The full list of nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards was finally announced Tuesday, and while there were enough snubs, surprises, and controversies to fill plenty of articles and online think-pieces, we’re just going to focus on where in OKC you can see some nominated films right now and in the coming weeks.

Licorice Pizza

It may not have gotten the most nominations this year (that distinction goes to Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,”) and its 70’s-set, slice-of-life/coming-of-age simplicity might appear small next to high-concept fare like “Don’t Look Up” and “Dune,” but if there’s a front-runner for 2022, it’s “Licorice Pizza.”

In a year largely scarce on buzzed-about films, movie making master Paul Thomas Anderson’s ode to awkward love in an awkward decade crashed the gates, standing out as arguably the safest bet for Best Picture. Having already won big with the National Board of Review, the AFI Awards, and numerous Film Critic’s Associations, it’s either headed for Oscar victory or for a massive upset. Either way, it’s a must-see, and with Anderson’s untouchable cinematic eye and undying love for true film, catching it on the big screen is all the more important.

“Licorice Pizza” is playing right now at Cinemark Tinseltown and opens February 25th at Rodeo Cinema in the Stockyards.

Parallel Mothers

While a bit shocking that past Oscar darling, and Spain’s favorite cinematic son, Pedro Almodovar wasn’t able to secure nods for Picture, Director, or Writer, it comes as no surprise to see Penelope Cruz with a Best Actress nomination this year.

As woman-led films are sadly still often overlooked for the highest awards glories, the Best Actress category tends to be one of the most interesting and unique every year, featuring many of the female-centric stories that are shut out elsewhere on the ballot. This year is no different, and “Parallel Mothers,” the story of two dramatically different women that form a bond after giving birth on the same day, is a showcase for the immense talents of past-winner and four-time nominee Cruz.

“Parallel Mothers” is playing right now and through this week at Rodeo Cinema in the Stockyards.

The Worst Person in the World

Already hailed as one of the best comedic romances ever made, and one of the most creative romantic films of recent cinema, this Norwegian-language standout successfully crossed the notorious (yet recently eroding) foreign language barrier for Academy nomination with a nod for Best Original Screenplay.

The film follows young Julie as she attempts to navigate life and love through modern day Oslo, weighing the safety and security of marriage against the energy and excitement of new love. If it all sounds a little too typical or average, just watch the trailer and see why critics (and apparently even the Academy) are raving.

“The Worst Person in the World” opens February 18th at Oklahoma City Museum of Art and Rodeo Cinema in the Stockyards.

Belfast

One of the earliest films of the past year to make a clear run for awards gold, “Belfast” is the mostly true-life tale of Shakespearean iconoclast and divisive director/writer Kenneth Branagh and his upbringing in 1960s Ireland.

Obviously sharing a lot in common with “Licorice Pizza” (both heavily nostalgic, semi-autobiographical strolls through the childhoods of the filmmaking legends that made them,) “Belfast” is easily the more traditionalist and wide-eyed. With a lush black-and-white aesthetic, and an energetic and raring lead performance from young newcomer Jude Hill, this one could actually be the upset for Best Picture, as we all know the Academy often loves a safer, more classically styled choice.

“Belfast” is playing through this week at AMC Quail Springs Mall, with just one daily showtime of 5:05pm.

Screenshot from West Side Story (2021)

West Side Story

Did the world really need a remake of one of the best-known and most-beloved film musicals of all-time? The Academy seems to think so, as Steven Spielberg’s new take on the time-worn tale racked up seven nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs and numbers in the history of American musical theater (with lyrics by the legendary Leonard Bernstein and music by all-time master, and sadly now-departed, Stephen Sondheim,) this arguably darker new take puts the play’s overtones of American racism and gentrification center-stage.

In one of Hollywood history’s most successful and famous careers, it’s shocking that this is Spielberg’s first ever musical, and that alone is enough to make a film lover curious.

“West Side Story” is also only currently showing once per day at AMC Quail Springs Mall at 7:50pm.

Oscar-Nominated Short Films

An annual tradition for OKC film lovers is Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s screening of Oscar-nominated shorts in the run-up to the big night.

With separate categories for Live-Action Short, Animated Short, and Documentary (Short Subject,) there are always loads of remarkable shorts that many in the general public don’t see.

This is your chance to remedy that as OKCMOA screens the short contenders beginning February 25th and running up to the night of the awards on March 27th.

Over the next month, it’s likely that theaters around the Metro will be announcing more screenings of all the major nominees, including re-releasing some movies that have already come and gone from theaters, so keep an eye out for when and where that might be happening, and let’s all start getting our Oscar ballots ready!

Last Updated February 8, 2022, 4:43 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor