2 minute read

True Sky Credit Union will have the grand opening for its 12th branch Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, this time in Edmond.

The event will feature:

● Kid-friendly entertainment

● True Sky Mascot

● Kid swag and giveaways

● Meet firemen from the Edmond Fire Department

● Photo booth

● Cash Grab Machine (with thousands of dollars in play!)

● Crack the Safe – a chance to win $150,000

● Local Vendors and community sponsors

● Music and a Live Remote with KJYO

● Free food/grilling station and drinks

● Food Trucks

● Rain Check Voucher, if raining to claim special grand opening offers for a limited time

● Financial Literacy Program sign up

The location will be in an existing building that was the former Oklahoma Fidelity Bank at 1127 E. 2nd Street where many upgrades have been made and the latest technology of the credit union industry installed. Here is the map for the event:

Continued expansion

True Sky has expanded its offerings across the metro while keeping the same values of its origins as the credit union for FAA training center employees.

True Sky, a Free Press sponsor, provides auto and home loans, credit cards along with low interest rates and programs to help build credit. They have been recognized as the fastest growing credit union in Oklahoma, and its CEO was recently named the Most Admired CEO by the Journal Record.

In the past, the credit union has reached out to the surrounding community as they established new locations in the metro.

The opening in Edmond will also involve True Sky reaching out to community members.

Sean Cahill, president/CEO True Sky Credit Union OKC. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

“True Sky is excited to expand our locations in Edmond with our newest branch on Second Street,” said Sean Cahill, CEO of True Sky Credit Union. “This community is absolutely fantastic, and we look forward to partnering with them to provide financial solutions designed to serve, empower, and enrich our members and their families’ lives.”

The new 2nd Street branch manager, Josh Morava said, ““I’m incredibly excited to help grow True Sky in the greater Edmond area by working to help the community achieve their financial needs and to serve in the community through volunteering with the numerous non-profits that help to support Edmond.”

A month of activity

During the month of May, the Sky Crew, made up of employees who engage their communities with service projects, will sponsor a giveaway to four Edmond teachers valued at $1,600 dollars.

In addition, during the Grand Opening, True Sky will provide a family meal to the nearby Edmond Fire Department station.

Also, all True Sky locations will be accepting non-perishable food donations through Monday, May 23, in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Last Updated May 18, 2022, 1:53 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor