This weekend is the 6th annual OKCine Latino Film Festival in Oklahoma City beginning with a full evening Friday night and continuing Saturday afternoon.

Doors open Friday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Yale Theater, 225 S.W. 25th Street, in Historic Capitol Hill with films and programs running from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

The Yale has been recently renovated to make a comfortable and beautiful venue for dining, the awards program, viewing the winning films and enjoying entertainment by Latin Mojo Band at the end of the evening.

Tickets for Opening Night are on sale for $25 at http://historiccapitolhill.com/okcine-latino.

Tickets will be available for sale at the door for $30. Food and drinks will be available.

World submissions

The festival draws film submissions not only from the United States but from Spain, Mexico, and Latin America. Submissions are received from emerging and established filmmakers.

A highlight of the festival each year is the opportunity to meet and visit with the filmmakers. A Q&A with filmmakers after each film allows meaningful interaction with the audience.

Youth submissions

One big aspect of the festival in recent years has been an education component called the Youth Workshop. Students of varying levels of skill learn the different aspects of filmmaking from the organizers of the film festival.

Director Jordyn Borrego (far R) reviews a scene as actor Isaac Arzate waits for the next take at the 2018 Youth Workshop. (Brett Dickerson/Okla City Free Press)

Those students who participate in the five-week program and complete Class IV have the opportunity to have their films showcased at the festival.

To learn more, see the Free Press report on the Youth Workshop in 2018.

Those attending Friday night will have an opportunity to meet and hear the these young filmmakers.

Saturday free program

Saturday, March 7, from noon to 5:00 p.m. the public may attend for free at the Capitol Hill Library, 327 S.W. 27th Street.

“International Films and Documentaries” from across Latin American countries will be featured at the second-day program.

“We are honored to serve as a platform where the exquisite work of Latino filmmakers can be showcased and celebrate them as great examples to other aspiring filmmakers who dream of high regards,” organizers wrote in a press release.

For more information

For more information contact:

Gloria Torres

Executive Director of Historic Capitol Hill

director@historiccapitolhill.com

405-632-0133