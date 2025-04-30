OKC Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’ a smash hit

OKC Broadway welcomes the Oklahoma City debut of “& Juliet” now through May 4th, 2025, at the Civic Center Music Hall. This jukebox musical offers a new spin on the classic Romeo and Juliet tale, with popular hits and chart toppers adding a modern feel.

“& Juliet” debuted on Broadway in 2022, with a book by David West Read of Schitt’s Creek fame. It’s chock-full of and boldly celebrates previously released tunes by pop songwriter Max Martin.

The tour launched just last year and is making its first much-anticipated stop in Oklahoma City this week. The show debuted in London’s West End in 2019, and the Broadway production was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2023. The tour features an all-new cast filling the roles.

The opening night crowd on Tuesday braved the weather and parking woes. While the Arts Festival is over for the season, road closures and construction around the area dictate the need to arrive early. Parking is limited, but once inside, the spacious, newly renovated lobby is welcoming and comfortable.

The company of the North American Tour of & JULIET (Photo Credit Matthew Murphy)

Patrons will recognize many, if not all, of the songs featured in the show. One earworm after the next is interspersed throughout the performance, and the Shakespearean drama turned pop music grab-bag features songs previously recorded by Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Pink, and more.

As the show opens, William Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway arrives just as her husband is about to debut his new work, a romantic tragedy called Romeo and Juliet. Not believing that a young girl would ever die for a guy she just met, Anne has some edits for her husband. Anne suggests that William change the ending to something a bit unexpected.

As Anne suggests, Juliet awakens and finds that while her Romeo has died, she still lives. From there, Juliet is free to choose a life that is hers alone, and Juliet goes forth in vibrant song.

It’s an interesting concept for a musical, and the plot has points both progressive and eye-opening. The nostalgic background of late 1990s and early 2000s pop music is the perfect counterbalance to this age-old tale.

Rachel Simone Webb and Michael Canu in the North American Tour of & JULIET (Photo Credit Matthew Murphy)

The large cast is diverse and works well together throughout this musically driven show. Rachel Simone Webb as Juliet is dynamic and full of life, and she powers through one pop hit after the other.

Teal Wicks as Anne and Corey Mach as Shakespeare verbally spar like any married couple, each vying for their piece of the plot to advance the story. They serve as narrators and guide the story along.

The musical numbers are exciting and unforgettable, keeping the audience bopping along to the recognizable tunes. Showstopping moments occur throughout, with hits like “I Want It That Way,” “Baby One More Time,” and “Roar” bringing the house down. The tunes serve as a nostalgic jaunt down memory lane, and patrons can’t help but smile and nod along to each one.

Costume design by Paloma Young mixes both modern and Elizabethan, adding sparkle to every scene. Quick changes are lightning fast and have the audience gasping.

Rachel Simone Webb and the company of the North American Tour of & JULIET (Photo Credit Matthew Murphy)

This musical offers a welcome plotline, and it’s one that is not often seen in pop/rock music or classical works of theatre. A female-centric, empowering narrative is both refreshing and timely.

The show was the hottest event on Broadway within the last couple of years, and it’s a smart choice for Oklahoma City audiences. OKC Broadway continues to offer new, exciting shows that feature something for everyone. While not exactly family-friendly, as there are some themes that are dark and deal with heavy topics, the show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

“& Juliet” runs through Sunday, May 4th, 2025 at Civic Center Music Hall. Tickets are available online at okcbroadway.com. A digital lottery is available for each performance through Broadway Direct, offering $30 tickets to winners.