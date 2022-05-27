2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Two shootings in one day have left three dead which increases the number of homicides to 31 for Oklahoma City so far this year.

Thursday morning

Thursday at 9:11 a.m. Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officers were called to a hotel near the intersection of N. May Avenue and Northwest Expressway in the near northwest of OKC for a reported shooting.

They found two people who both had gunshot wounds.

Boyed Steen (DOB: 9/27/1976) had already died from his wound.

Lee Boland (DOB: 3/2/1975) was also suffering from a gunshot wound and was in critical condition. He died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe that both were in the room where police found them and for “unknown reasons” Boland shot Steen and then turned the gun on himself.

Police are now calling it a murder/suicide but do not yet know a motive.

Thursday evening

Thursday at 7:18 p.m. an OKCPD officer on patrol near N.E. 24th and Miramar Boulevard on the lower east side heard “numerous gunshots” in the area and moved toward the sound.

Once there, the officer found William Jones (DOB: 1/10/1990) dead inside a car.

The suspect, Aron Jones (DOB: 4/27/1993) was standing nearby and was taken into custody immediately.

Police believe that the suspect and victim were inside the car together “when they became involved in an altercation” with the result being the fatal shooting.

According to MSgt. Gary Knight with the department, “the suspect was interviewed and subsequently booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree.”

Police ask anyone with information to call their Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

We ask that if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicides or other crimes in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write instructions about how to contact you.

Last Updated May 27, 2022, 4:16 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor