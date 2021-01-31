4 minute read

Factory Obscura has cemented itself as one of the hotspots of Oklahoma City, a reputation which snowballed since its founding in 2017. Its wildly imaginative displays and collaborative creative approach has attracted a substantial fan base over the years.

One of Factory Obscura’s key events is Mix-Tape, an interactive and cooperative installation described as an “adult playground.” Combining a psychedelic imagination with incredible attention to detail, Factory Obscura’s latest Mix-Tape is exactly the kind of place 2021 needs – a place devoted entirely to having fun.

It’s part of a Valentine’s Day emphasis on N.W. 9th Street between Broadway and the railroad tracks to the east.

Before entering the installation, visitors are offered the option to buy light refracting lenses, a must-buy for anyone interested in the full experience.

Each room, linked together by a maze of portals, is dominated by light installations that are all the more fascinating with the lenses. The lighting design forms a central component of the installation, altering the mood of the individual rooms and compelling different reactions from their visitors. The experience is enjoyable without the light-refracting lenses, but with them, Mix-Tape becomes a truly transformative adventure.

The imagination of the creators behind Mix-Tape recalls the aesthetic of series like She-Ra and the Princess of Power; that is, it is easy for visitors to imagine themselves dropped in a similar world. The walls are saturated in color and texture, making it feel like a cotton candy machine exploded in a forest filled with bubble gum trees and sugar-soaked streams.

Every sense

No sense is left untouched by the artists’ intent: music follows the visitors through out. Fantastic imagery stimulates the eyes. There are soft and squishy things to touch and feel. A light perfume surrounds the entrance (probably from the hand-sanitizer), and even visitors’ sense of taste is fulfilled with a tub of ice cream waiting at the end.

Instead of overwhelming the visitor, each of the choices made is essential in transporting them to an alternative reality, following a theme of detailed and holistic set design.

Visitors who enjoy escape rooms will find Mix-Tape equally enjoyable, with the same principles of audience interaction underlying Factory Obscura’s installation.

Different mini-adventures lie around to be discovered, and mini-terrariums dot the walls with stories trapped in each one like a bubble. Factory Obscura has tied itself with its neighbors on 9th Street to market itself as a destination for Valentine’s Day festivities, and in fact, Mix-Tape is probably more fun with someone else – the experience is filled with memories that are more enjoyable when shared, from the karaoke to the games distributed throughout Mix-Tape.

For anyone looking for a light break from the somber reality of the outside, Mix-Tape is fun and refreshing adventure.

Safest yet

Some caution may be warranted for visitors who are particularly COVID-19 wary. Mix-Tape is a fully interactive exhibition – some physical contact with spaces and surfaces that other people have touched is inevitable.

However, Factory Obscura has gone to enormous lengths to ensure the safety of Mix-Tape patrons. Along with a great deal of the common precautionary defenses (plenty of hand sanitizer, constant disinfection, especially of surfaces that require touching, and mask requirements), Mix-Tape has installed special air filters to catch viral particles as well as special UV lights with anti-viral properties (as with everything about Mix-Tape, lighting is central).

No immediate causes for concern present themselves, and if all visitors conduct themselves with the respect and consideration called for in these times, Factory Obscura’s Mix-Tape should proceed without a hitch and will be on everyone’s to-visit list before long.

