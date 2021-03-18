2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new self-paced program for students 6th through 8th grade is being launched by Oklahoma City’s own deadCenter Film as the nonprofit continues to expand its year-round offerings.

For years deadCenter staff members have traveled the state conducting in-classroom instruction to more than 3,000 students across 30 Oklahoma high schools, colleges, and technology centers.

And, during the annual deadCenter Film Festival over the past several years, the organization’s staff and volunteers have held classes and panels to increase the knowledge of different aspects of filmmaking.

dC Next Generation Online will resource students with fundamentals and reveal the collaborative nature of the filmmaking process.

The goal is to help students move beyond the perceived barriers and limitations to promote a passion for filmmaking.

According to information release by deadCenter Thursday, the first module will focus on “story.”

“Stories are fundamental to how we connect with others every day, and ‘story’ is the critical foundation for filmmaking,” said Alyx Picard Davis, executive director for deadCenter Film.

“We say ‘story is king’ because it informs every step of the creative process. Through dC Next Generation Online, students will explore filmmaking as art while strengthening important skills like collaboration and communication.”

Students will be able to graduate into deadCenter University, an existing partnership with Metro Tech.

In other student-related news, for the 2021 deadCenter Film Festival, college students with an applicable .edu email address may apply for a discounted pass at www.deadcenterfilm.org/studentdiscount.

About dC

deadCenter Film is an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit that provides free film classes to 3,000 students each fall, offers continuing education classes for working film professionals each quarter, and hosts Oklahoma’s largest film festival each June, attracting 35,000 to downtown Oklahoma City.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 20th annual deadCenter Film Festival was held entirely online, featuring extended festival dates, and offered more than 140 films, panels, classes, celebrity reunions, and filmmaker discussions.

The 21st annual deadCenter Film Festival will be held June 10-20, 2021.

