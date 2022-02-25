2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A programming series by Oklahoma City’s deadCenter Film starting Friday, February 25 will feature films chosen by six women and non-binary notables from the OKC metro. The series will run from January through July at the Oklahoma City 21c Museum Hotel downtown.

First up for Friday is the iconic film “Cleopatra Jones” chosen by Ward 7 Oklahoma City Councilor Nikki Nice presented at 7:30 p.m.

Image of an original movie theater “Cleopatra Jones” poster.

A studio-provided synopsis reads: “During the 1970s, U.S. Special Agent Cleopatra Jones proves to be an invaluable asset to the local police forces in the war on drugs.”

Nikki Nice, October 2020. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

One of the better-known “blaxploitation” films of the 1970s, “Cleopatra Jones” features Tamara Dobson whose rise in the fashion and modeling world paralleled her notoriety as an actress who portrayed an undercover federal agent with the cover of being a model.

Councilor Nice will introduce the film and talk about why she chose it, and lead a discussion with participants.

Upcoming events

Other events in this series will include:

March 25 – Paris Burris – screenwriter and filmmaker in Oklahoma City. Film: “The Children’s Hour”

April 22 – Rep. Mauree Turner – State Representative for Oklahoma City’s HD 88. Film: “Framing Agnes”

Dates and films have not been set on the last three programmers:

Lisa Broad – Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s Head of Film Programming and Theatrical Operations

Marisa Carlson – Programming Director for Simply Indie Film Fest in Edmond

Camila Chavez Rojas – Short Film Programmer for deadCenter Film Festival

For more information, go to https://www.deadcenterfilm.org.

Last Updated February 25, 2022, 1:21 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor