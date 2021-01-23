1 minute read

Another detainee has died in custody of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, or County Jail, according to a notice to the press sent at 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Mac Mullings with jail administration said in a short news release that a 47-year-old male detainee was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Anthony Hospital nearby.

The detainee had contacted central control of the jail and complained of chest pains earlier.

Then, while jail and medical staff were on the way to the cell, the detainee’s cellmate notified central control that the man was not responding.

Mullings reported that lifesaving measures were taken by the officer and medical staff as they waited for EMSA to arrive.

EMSA then transported the detainee to St. Anthony Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner now has custody of the body to perform the required post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death.

Detention center investigators are meeting with the ME and then will launch their investigation at the jail according to Mullins.

Administrators are not releasing the name of the detainee until the next of kin are notified.

This is the fourth known death of a jail detainee since December 20.

Previous deaths

On December 20 a 35-year-old detainee was found dead.

Then, December 24, Christmas Eve, a 50-year-old died at St. Anthony Hospital after experiencing chest pains earlier and having a defibrillator used to attempt to revive him.

A victim of homicide, a detainee was bludgeoned by his cellmate January 2.

As in any case of breaking news, Free Press will continue to monitor developments as we learn of them.

