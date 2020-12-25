1 minute read

Thursday, Christmas Eve, the Oklahoma County Jail had another detainee die in their custody.

According to Jail spokesperson Mac Mullings, a “50-year-old male detainee” started experiencing chest pains around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and was being seen by Jail medical staff.

Emergency Medical Service was called and Oklahoma City Fire and Rescue responded getting to the Jail first.

By that point, Fire and emergency staff started using an automated external defibrillator (AED) and transported the detainee to St. Anthony Hospital about eight blocks away.

St. Anthony doctors eventually pronounced the detainee dead at 6:11 p.m.

The state Medical Examiner’s office has taken custody of the body to perform required post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death.

The name of the detainee has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

Free Press will update this report as we gain new information.

